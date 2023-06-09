DOT Deputy Secretary Polly Trottenberg Named Acting FAA Administrator

Polly Trottenberg, deputy secretary of the Department of Transportation, has been appointed to serve as administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration on an interim basis.

Trottenberg will take over from acting FAA administrator Billy Nolen, who announced in April that he would step down from the role after more than a year of leading the agency, DOT said Thursday.

“I am grateful to Billy for his service during one of the most challenging and dynamic times in aviation, and I have full confidence in Polly’s steady hand during the search for a permanent administrator,” said DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

President Biden also intends to appoint Katie Thomson, chief of staff at FAA, as deputy administrator. She will be replaced by Keith Washington, deputy assistant secretary for administration at DOT, as acting chief of staff.

Meanwhile, Deputy FAA Administrator Bradley Mims will lead the Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization at DOT and Tyra Redus will serve as the office’s permanent deputy director.