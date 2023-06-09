Danielle Metz on Implementing Customer-Led IT Delivery Model Within OSD

Danielle Metz, chief information officer for the office of the secretary of defense, said the Department of Defense is transforming its service provider-led information technology services delivery model into one that is customer-led through an implementation plan which, in turn, seeks to establish an OSD IT enterprise designed to provide a streamlined user experience, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

“We need to prove the value we’re bringing and how we’re going to do things differently,” Metz told FNN in an interview.

“What we’re offering is a democratization of the accessibility of technology — the ability to be treated as an enterprise … on par with what you see in the military departments and their respective enterprises,” she added.

According to the implementation plan, the office of the director of information management and technology at DOD will develop governance and clear authorities to oversee customer requirements.

Metz discussed how listening sessions and monthly user surveys help the OSD IT organization understand the pain points facing the 17 offices within OSD.

She noted that she hopes to present to Congress a budget request that accounts for all IT requirements from the whole OSD within the next two to three years.