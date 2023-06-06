CISA Unveils Final Draft of TIC 3.0 Cloud Use Case

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has unveiled the final draft of the Trusted Internet Connections 3.0 cloud use case and updated several existing documents that outline security capabilities and define the concepts of the TIC 3.0 program.

These documents include the Security Capabilities Catalog Version 3, Branch Office Use Case Version 2 and Remote User Use Case Version 2, the General Services Administration said Monday.

GSA noted that it continues to back the TIC program through the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions vehicle.

According to GSA, the feedback and insights collected through a request for comments issued in July 2022 helped inform the updates made to the Security Capabilities Catalog and Cloud Use Case on April 17.

“The Branch and Remote User use cases were updated to account for applicable security capabilities added to the Security Capabilities Catalog as part of the TIC Cloud Use Case release,” the GSA notice reads.