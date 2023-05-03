White House to End Vaccine Mandate for Federal Workers, Contractors

The White House said it will stop implementing COVID-19 vaccination requirements for federal contractors and employees and foreign air travelers on May 11.

The move will coincide with the end of the public health emergency in the U.S., the White House said Monday.

The departments of Health and Human Services and Homeland Security will also begin the process of ending the vaccine mandates for Head Start educators, health care facilities certified by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and individuals entering the U.S. through its land borders.

DHS and HHS will provide more details on the plan in the next few days.

“While vaccination remains one of the most important tools in advancing the health and safety of employees and promoting the efficiency of workplaces, we are now in a different phase of our response when these measures are no longer necessary,” the White House statement reads.

The Biden administration also cited how the vaccination requirements and whole-of-government approach helped reduce COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations.