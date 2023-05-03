State Department OKs Potential $110M Naval Strike Missile Sale to Latvia

The State Department has approved a potential $110 million foreign military sale of the Naval Strike Missile Coastal Defense System and related equipment to the government of Latvia.

The foreign buyer has requested to purchase the missile defense system along with mobile operational platforms, training missiles, containers, integration equipment and ordnance handling equipment, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Tuesday.

Contract items include spares, training equipment and aids, technical documentation, logistics, program support and technical and product assistance.

DSCA noted that Latvia will use the requested defense equipment to boost its interoperability with U.S. and NATO allies and enhance coastal defense capability in the Baltic Sea maritime domain.

The proposed deal will not require the deployment of contractor and government representatives to Latvia.