Sen. Michael Bennet Proposes Bill Requiring Agency Advisors for Emerging Technology Deployment

Sen. Michael Bennet , D-Colo., has introduced a bill that would require government agencies to choose a senior official to advise on the responsible use of emerging technologies.

The Oversee Emerging Technology Act aims to improve government offices’ accountability in using tools such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology and quantum computing while ensuring that the use of these technologies is ethical and consistent with privacy standards, Bennet’s office announced on Thursday.

“The federal government should lead by example to ensure its use of emerging technologies, like artificial intelligence, aligns with our democratic values,” said Bennet.

“This bill creates clear accountability across federal agencies, charging senior officials with overseeing the responsible adoption and development of new technology,” he said.

If this legislation passes, the selected advisors would coordinate with other government departments and provide their insights on responsible procurement policies and practices for emerging technologies.