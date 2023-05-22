Pentagon Seeks Authority to Contribute to NATO’s Emerging Technology Accelerator

The Department of Defense is requesting authority to contribute to NATO’s Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic initiative aimed at accelerating emerging technology development for defense and security applications.

In its proposal sent to Congress, the Pentagon said it is interested in investing $12.5 million in DIANA in fiscal 2024 and $8.8 million annually from FY 2025 to 2028.

The Pentagon said its participation in the initiative would help implement “some important elements of the NATO agenda.”

“Absent new statutory authority enacted as a result of this critical legislative proposal, the United States will not be able to participate in DIANA or other vital successor jointly funded NATO research and development programs or activities.”

Established in 2022, DIANA is a joint-funded program in which member nations decide whether to participate in advancing dual-use technologies, such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, quantum technology and novel materials.