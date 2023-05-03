Navy Tests MUOS Connectivity for MQ-25 Drones Using UH-1Y Helicopters

The U.S. Marine Corps has tested the data transmission capabilities of the Department of Defense’s next-generation satellite communications system for the MQ-25 Stingray aerial refueling drone using the UH-1Y Venom helicopter.

During the test, the MQ-25 Stingray team at Patuxent River and Webster Outlying Field in Maryland transmitted data to the UH-1Y during flight, validating the Mobile User Objective System’s ability to establish connectivity for aerial operations, Naval Air Systems Command said Tuesday.

MUOS is a space-based communications network that provides secure ultra-high frequency satcom capability for mobile forces.

The Bell-built UH-1Y Venom is a twin-engine, multi-role utility helicopter with a digital cockpit that features multifunction flat panel displays and increased payload capabilities.

“Testing MUOS with H-1 will facilitate the MQ-25 test infrastructure development and ensure MUOS connectivity configuration,” said Ray Belcher, MQ-25 Integrated Test Team communications lead.

Boeing manufactures the Navy’s MQ-25 Stingray carrier-based drones as part of a six-year, $805.3 million engineering and manufacturing development contract awarded in 2018.