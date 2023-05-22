Navy Forms New Acquisition Cell to Coordinate Crisis Response

The U.S. Navy is establishing the Maritime Accelerated Response Capability Cell, which will coordinate and prepare the service’s contingency plan focusing on the war in Ukraine and the potential conflict over Taiwan, Breaking Defense reported Friday.

“The MARCC will initially focus on Ukraine, Taiwan, and contingency support, and will have inherent flexibility to adapt to new conflicts or urgent DOD requirements and tasks,” according to the memo cited by the report.

The cell is slated to primarily facilitate the rapid selection and transfer of the Navy’s capabilities to help allied nations the Pentagon must support during a crisis.

It will also aim to maximize the use of rapid acquisition and contracting authorities and remove barriers to the delivery of capabilities.

The Navy plans to appoint an executive director to head the new acquisition cell, which a board of directors will oversee.

The board will comprise the deputy undersecretary of the Navy for policy, the principal military deputy assistant to the acquisition executive and representatives from the U.S. Marine Corps and the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations.