Lumen Veteran Jason Schulman Promoted to Regional VP of Federal Sales

Lumen Technologies has elevated Jason Schulman from his previous role as vice president of the company’s civilian and law enforcement business to regional vice president of federal sales, effective immediately.

In his new position, Schulman will head the organization’s federal arm comprising its U.S. Department of Defense, special programs and civilian sales units, Lumen said in an email to ExecutiveGov sent Monday.

As regional vice president of federal sales, Schulman will report to Lumen Public Sector Vice President Zain Ahmed , who described the former as an executive who “leads with authenticity and openness while driving trust, transparency and teamwork,” both within the company and with its collaborators.

“Jason Schulman is absolutely the right person to be leading this business unit with his proven track record of continuous sales and profitable revenue growth. His teams are customer obsessed and focused on providing great customer experiences that serve agencies’ missions,” Ahmed said.

A 15-year company veteran, Schulman joined Lumen’s CenturyLink business in 2008 as a senior sales executive and went on to lead public sector capture management, proposal management, business development and business analyst teams.

Prior to this promotion, he spent six years leading public sector sales teams, most recently the civilian sales branch.

Schulman began his career as a data network account executive at AT&T and held additional roles at Exodus Communications and SAP.

Scott Barnett, head of the DOD sales team, and Shari Synder, who leads the special programs sales department, will report to Schulman alongside other civilian sales executives.

Schulman’s appointment follows two major leadership changes within the enterprise made late last year. In September, Kate Johnson was appointed as Lumen’s CEO, succeeding Jeff Storey. At the same time, she also joined the organization’s board of directors .

Following Johnson’s transition into her new role, Lumen selected Dan Klein as vice president of public sector program management .