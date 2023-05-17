Idaho National Laboratory Releases Report on Microreactor Market Applicability

A new report from Idaho National Laboratory researchers has found that states with energy-intensive industries and nuclear-friendly regulations are suitable markets for microreactors.

The report, titled “Microreactor Applications in U.S. Markets,” revealed that Alaska and Wyoming are early adopters of advanced nuclear reactors for remote industrial applications like seafood processing and mineral mining, INL said Monday.

“Alaska and Wyoming have their own niche markets, but there is commonality in the remoteness of the applications, mobile uses for microreactors in mining, and energy use for refined products derived from mined sources,” said David Shropshire, a nuclear energy economist at INL.

Shropshire and Steven Aumeier, an INL senior adviser, collaborated with university partners to conduct a state-by-state evaluation of nuclear and carbon policies to assess the market opportunities for microreactors in states undergoing energy transitions.

According to the report, markets with low-carbon sources including wind, solar, geothermal and energy storage are favorable for microreactor deployment.

The report also noted that most microreactor designs could ship easily, making them available for transport to remote locations.