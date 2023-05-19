/

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Optimistic on Debt Ceiling Agreement

Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Congress could vote on a measure to raise the debt limit as early as next week, the Financial Times reported Thursday.

“We’re not there, we haven’t agreed to anything yet. But I see the path that we can come to an agreement,” McCarthy told reporters Thursday.

“I think we have a structure now and everybody’s working hard. I mean we’re working two or three times a day, then going back getting more numbers,” he added.

McCarthy’s remarks come as the White House and House Republicans enter into further discussions in hopes of reaching a compromise on the debt ceiling.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sent a letter to congressional leaders on Monday warning that her department could default on its obligations if Congress fails to increase or suspend the borrowing limit as early as June 1.

