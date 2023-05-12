GSA Installs Clean Energy Technologies Into Oklahoma Federal Building; Robin Carnahan Quoted

The General Services Administration has successfully equipped the Oklahoma City Federal Building with grid-interactive and smart building technologies in line with the agency’s clean energy initiatives.

The deep energy retrofit project was intended to save roughly $400,000 per year in energy and water costs while reducing energy use by 41 percent and removing 3,100 metric tons of carbon emissions, GSA said Thursday.

“Right here in Oklahoma City, this project is a groundbreaking model for the kind of innovation that we hope to replicate across the country through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda – creating good jobs, saving taxpayer dollars through energy efficiency and ensuring a healthier, brighter future for our communities and our kids,” said Robin Carnahan , administrator of GSA.

Technologies included in the installation effort were grid-interactive efficient building tools, solar photovoltaic and battery energy storage systems and lighting controls as well as upgraded heating, ventilation and air conditioning controls.

Approximately $11 million in funding from the Department of Energy and GSA was used to finance the project via a Utility Energy Service Contract with Oklahoma Gas and Electric and Ameresco.

