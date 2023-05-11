GAO Report Highlights Need for Federal Modernization Plans for Critical Legacy IT Systems

The Government Accountability Office has found that two of the eight federal agencies assessed by GAO in 2019 have not yet developed complete modernization plans for critical legacy information technology platforms.

GAO said Wednesday developing such IT modernization plans is key to addressing mission requirements, reducing operating costs and dealing with security risks.

According to the congressional watchdog, the Department of Transportation and the Office of Personnel Management have yet to create comprehensive modernization plans.

GAO also found that the Office of Management and Budget has not yet issued final guidance that would direct agencies to identify IT systems that need to undergo modernization.

“Doing so would provide greater assurance that the risks of continuing to operate legacy systems are being addressed government-wide,” the GAO report reads.