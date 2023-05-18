GAO: OSTP Needs to Address Priority Recommendations Related to Interagency Collaboration, Climate Risk Management

The Government Accountability Office identified eight priority open recommendations for the Office of Science and Technology Policy in July 2022 and found that OSTP implemented only one: the adoption of practices that improve and sustain collaboration.

GAO said Wednesday OSTP should address the seven remaining priority recommendations to achieve improvements in government operations.

These recommendations are classified into three areas: strengthening interagency collaboration; managing climate risks; and tracking progress toward national goals.

For the first area, suggested best practices include fully implementing leading activities for collaboration and developing a plan to address data limitations for potentially critical materials.

Under the second area, GAO recommends that OSTP identify the best available climate data for use in infrastructure planning and clarify sources of local assistance for integrating climate-related data and analysis into infrastructure planning.

GAO has three priority recommendations that fall in the third area: addressing characteristics of a national strategy for high-performance computing; preparing annual reports on HPC that assess progress made in implementing the 2020 strategic plan; and identifying information to gather from federal agencies to determine whether the objectives in the National Strategic Plan for Advanced Manufacturing are being met.