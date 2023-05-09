Former Prosecutor Deborah Robinson Nominated as Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator

President Biden has announced his intent to nominate former prosecutor Deborah Robinson to serve as the intellectual property enforcement coordinator responsible for harmonizing the development of the administration’s IP policy and strategy, the White House announced Monday.

Robinson is an attorney with more than two decades of experience in global intellectual property protection covering television, music, digital and consumer products.

She was head of intellectual property enforcement at Paramount Global, formerly ViacomCBS, where she established and supervised a global content protection group and developed and implemented anti-piracy protocols and strategies.

Before joining Paramount, Robinson served as regional counsel at the Recording Industry Association of America and as an assistant district attorney for the city of Philadelphia.

In her time as a prosecutor, Robinson supervised a unit of 35 attorneys and oversaw the litigation of 65,000 cases annually.

Established in 2008, the IPEC works with department and agency heads to coordinate the development of a Joint Strategic Plan on Intellectual Property Enforcement, which serves as a roadmap for the U.S. government to protect IP critical to the U.S. economy.