DOE to Fund National Laboratory-Led Clean Energy Tech R&D Projects

The Department of Energy will finance national laboratory projects focused on the development of commercially viable clean energy and decarbonization technologies.

According to the 2023 Technology Commercialization Fund Base Annual Appropriations National Laboratory Call released Wednesday, efforts should focus on five research areas working to reduce embodied energy and carbon emissions from materials, buildings and industrial processes.

The research priorities include the development of eco-friendly building materials, advanced systems for energy-efficient buildings, thermal energy storage and waste heat recovery technologies, advanced heat pump components and national lab technology projects that use the lab embedded entrepreneurship program.

TCF is an initiative that DOE and national laboratories collaboratively push to support the commercialization of federally funded research and development investments in technologies.

DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy and Office of Technology Transitions sponsored the lab call.

An online information session about the lab call will occur next Tuesday, while project proposals from interested laboratories will be accepted until June 30.