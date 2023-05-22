DOE Spends $187M in Fiscal 2022, 2023 Funding Opportunities on Clean Transportation Projects

The Department of Energy is investing a total of $187 million in projects that will advance the Biden administration’s vision of a clean transportation infrastructure.

The agency announced Friday that it has granted $87 million to 45 projects centered on next-generation electric vehicles and supporting technologies, and has earmarked $99.5 million more for funding opportunities.

The 45 projects were chosen for DOE’s fiscal 2022 pipeline, and funded through the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. The contracts will be performed in 18 states, with the aim of installing charging stations at multi-family residential properties. Other initiatives include the creation of clean energy jobs and the development of clean energy plans for underserved rural, urban and tribal communities.

The $99.5 million funding opportunity is part of the agency’s Fiscal Year 2023 Advanced Vehicle Technologies program. It will prioritize applicants from underrepresented groups with diversity, equity and inclusion plans incorporated in their proposals. Their projects are expected to reduce costs of EVs and EV charging, as well as provide consumer education in marginalized communities.

DOE is accepting concept papers for the fiscal 2023 grant program until June 26. Final applications will be accepted until Aug. 11.

“The selected projects reflect the Department’s commitment to advancing the clean transportation sector — from expanding convenient charging options, to growing the future workforce and developing the key technologies that will lead to our fully electrified transportation future,” Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said.