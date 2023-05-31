DLA Issues Broad Agency Announcement on IT Modernization Efforts

The Defense Logistics Agency is soliciting research and development proposals to support eight focus areas under its Acquisition Modernization Technology Research program.

A broad agency announcement published Tuesday says the agency is aiming to update procurement systems and processes through the adoption of industry best practices and modern technology platforms.

DLA plans to assemble a working group of contractors tasked with advising and assisting the AMTR program office on efforts to implement cutting-edge technology such as robotic process automation, artificial intelligence and digital engineering tools.

The agency intends to award cost-type indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts under the BAA and expects the performance period to consist of one base year and four one-year options.

DLA will keep the BAA open for five years, but initial responses to the solicitation notice are due Oct. 28.

The AMTR focus areas listed in the notice are as follows:

Maximizing enterprise IT modernization

Integrating data science and analytics

Leveraging a connected and secure supply chain

Capitalizing on emerging technology

Deepening industry engagement for innovation

Applying innovative processes

Strengthening knowledge-rich acquisition workforce

Enhancing market intelligence