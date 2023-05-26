DIU Seeks AI-Based Tools to Advance Public Information Collection, Analysis

The Defense Innovation Unit is inviting commercial companies to submit technology proposals for enhancing the collection and analysis of publicly available information using generative artificial intelligence and large language models.

DIU is seeking commercially available AI technologies that can automate information operations discovery and evaluation and provide commanders with understandable representations and visualization of the operating information environment.

The prototype must also provide analysts with content and messaging capabilities, assist them in drafting content and suggest a dissemination plan.

Selected prototype projects must adhere to DIU’s Responsible AI Guidelines, which outline ethical principles for incorporating AI into its commercial prototyping and acquisition programs.

Tools created under the program should be interoperable with the Department of Defense’s Command and Control of the Information Environment technologies.