DHS 2nd Remote Identity Validation Tech Demo Challenge to Focus on ID & Selfie Photo Comparison

The Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate has begun accepting applications for the second track of its Remote Identity Validation Technology Demonstration Challenge.

While Track 1 of the challenge focused on identity document authentication, the new round will center on fraud detection through ID and selfie photo comparison, the agency said Tuesday.

The Remote Identity Validation Technology Demonstration is a collaborative effort of DHS and the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the Transportation Security Administration and the Homeland Security Investigations Forensic Laboratory. The series of challenges are expected to lead to the development of user-friendly yet secure and accurate technologies to prevent identity fraud.

RIVTD Track 2 will test the capability of remote validation software to distinguish whether a selfie photo and ID photo contain images of the same person. The demonstrations apply to incidents “when fraudsters attempt to use lost or stolen genuine IDs to open new accounts or apply for benefits,” said Arun Vemury, Lead of S&T’s Biometric and Identity Technology Center.

Applications for RIVTD Track 2 are due on June 22.