Cubic to Offer Five-Year Manufacturer Warranty on New DTECH Core Devices; Anthony Verna Quoted

Cubic‘s mission and performance solutions division will begin issuing a standard five-year warranty on new core devices developed by its DTECH Mission Solutions unit for military, first responder and commercial applications.

“No matter the mission, the platform needs to survive and be reliable. The new warranty is based on a proven track record of high reliability for all DTECH families of systems to include M3-SE, M3X, Vocality and XD,” Anthony Verna, senior vice president and general manager of the DTECH business unit, remarked in a statement published Monday.

DTECH devices work to allow users to analyze and combine mission-critical data at the tactical edge in any environmental conditions.

The software-defined storage technologies provide computing and networking capabilities and optimize size, weight and power to support low-footprint locations.

The small form factor enclaves can be operated directly in a transit case or a backpack, reducing network setup and teardown.

“Cubic’s DTECH Edge Compute and Networking platforms are trusted, scalable and intuitive technologies built for a decisive advantage,” Verna said.