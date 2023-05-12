Colleen Shogan Confirmed to Lead National Archives & Records Administration

Colleen Shogan has received confirmation from the Senate to serve as the 11th archivist of the U.S.

The 15-year government service veteran will succeed David Ferriero, who retired from the National Archives and Records Administration in April 2022, NARA said Wednesday.

She was nominated to the position in August 2022 and previously served as director of the David M. Rubenstein Center for White House History and senior vice president of the White House Historical Association.

Earlier, she spent over 10 years at the Library of Congress, where she held the roles of assistant deputy librarian for collections and services and deputy director of the Congressional Research Service.

Shogan has also taught at Georgetown University and George Mason University and was a policy staff member at the Senate.

She additionally served as chair of the board at the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation and vice chair of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission.