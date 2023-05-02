Army Experiments With Deployable CBRNE Microsensors Concept

The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center is experimenting with a concept for a system of deployable microsensors for monitoring chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.

The project is part of the third iteration of the Warfighter Innovation Leveraging Expertise and Experimentation program, which focuses on conceiving a concept of design for CBRN deployable microsensors, the Army said Monday.

As part of the initiative, the WILE-E 3.0 team developed a system of systems approach with five integrated modules: sensing, communication, processor, power and deployment.

The concept centers on system modularity, enabling multiple types of sensors and minimizing training to use the microsensors.

Jennifer Sekowski, lead for the WILE 3.0 team, said the goal of the program is to present an art-of-the-possible concept to guide “stakeholders and warfighters who are writing requirements today for the materiel of tomorrow.”

“Showing them what is possible lets them know we are starting down the path of technology development towards a product that the warfighter wants, needs, and will be happy to use in the future,” Sekowski said.