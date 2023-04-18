NSWCCD to Hold Virtual Industry Day for Follow-On Stealth Tech Development Contract

Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division is set to hold a virtual industry day on April 26 to provide details for a follow-on stealth technology development support services contract vehicle.

The new procurement effort covers the provision of engineering, scientific and technical services to support ship design applications, stealth technology development and fleet support implementation under various NSWCCD programs to improve the survivability and sustainability of naval platforms, according to a notice posted Monday on SAM.gov.

Contract work will also support advanced submarine development, advanced ship concepts and other technical programs managed by NSWCCD.

The upcoming industry day will take place via the Microsoft Teams business communication application and include presentations from subject matter experts, the contracting department and the small business deputy.

Only companies registered in the U.S. Navy’s Seaport-Next Generation multiple-award contract vehicle may participate in the event.