NSWC in Florida Begins Training Navy Personnel on Grainger 4th Party Logistics Program

The Naval Surface Warfare Center in Panama City, Florida, is leveraging the Grainger Fourth Party Logistics Program to facilitate materials and supplies procurement within the division, the U.S. Navy reported Tuesday.

The center’s purchasing branch launched a training program to educate its personnel about Grainger 4PL, and to show them how to use its Customer Acquisition Group online tool to place orders.

Grainger 4PL began two years ago as a pilot project specific to the Department of Defense and its components. It is compliant with the General Services Administration’s acquisition guidelines on mandatory source of supplies and services, as well as the Military Standard Requisitioning and Issue Procedures.

“With this program, there are no shipping charges or dollar thresholds,” NSWC Purchasing Branch Head DeAnna Pedersen explained. “There are agreed upon and negotiated prices between the government and GSA, free returns on items that are incorrect or damaged, warranty on all products, visibility of estimated ship dates on the website and the ability for NSWC PCD to request materials be added to the program.”