NIST Releases Strategy Paper for National Semiconductor Technology Center

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has issued a paper detailing its strategy and vision for a national center that seeks to strengthen U.S. leadership and competitiveness in semiconductor research, engineering, design and manufacturing in accordance with the CHIPS and Science Act.

The strategy paper outlines the three goals of the National Semiconductor Technology Center. The first is extending U.S. leadership in semiconductor technology through tech design and prototyping efforts, NIST said Tuesday.

The other two goals are reducing the time and cost of transitioning design concepts to commercialization and building and sustaining a semiconductor workforce development ecosystem.

“The NSTC will be an ambitious public-private consortium where government, industry, customers, suppliers, educational institutions, entrepreneurs, and investors will come together to innovate, connect, and solve problems,” said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

The center will help facilitate access to process technologies and emerging materials, chiplet stockpile, design tools and digital assets and provide incubation support for startups and opportunity to take part in technical exchange, road mapping, industry grand challenges and workforce training programs.