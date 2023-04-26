Navy Fields Commercial Off-the-Shelf Helmet for Marine Corps Aviation Maintainers

The U.S. Navy’s Aircrew Systems program office is fielding a new commercial off-the-shelf headgear that provides impact and hearing protection for U.S. Marine Corps aviation maintainers.

The Exfil Light Tactical Polymer helmet from Team Wendy is available in two sizes with an alternate, adjustable H-shaped back retention system and features two different styles of hearing protection, both rail-mounted to the headgear, Naval Air Systems Command said Tuesday.

“Through research, test and fleet assessments, our team was able to determine the best possible solution for improved head and hearing protection, taking into account cost, performance and user feedback,” said Jennifer Bartnick, team lead of PMA-202.

The office also incorporated feedback from squadrons that received the Head Gear Unit Number 98/Personal Use flight deck helmet system in October 2022.

Fielding of the new headgear will continue through the end of the year, while upgraded units will be delivered beginning in 2024.