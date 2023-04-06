NAVAIR Accomplishes 5-Day Sea Trial of CH-53K Heavy Lift Helicopter

The Naval Air Systems Command completed the second series of sea trials of the CH-53K King Stallion aboard the USS Arlington amphibious dock vessel.

The heavy lift helicopter was evaluated for performance in launch and recovery, shipboard compatibility testing and rotor start, as well as shutdown and blade fold, NAVAIR said Wednesday.

CH-53K underwent initial sea tests in 2020, as part of the U.S. Marine Corps’ plans to transition to the King Stallion from the CH-53E Super Stallion.

The latest trials took five days and nights, and were performed by 105 personnel, including Sikorsky pilots, engineers and technical experts. They also involved members of the Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Two One, H-53 Heavy Lift Helicopters Program Office and the U.S. Marines’ Heavy Helicopter Squadron 461 and Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron One.

“The results of these tests will enable the CH-53K to provide critical ship-to-shore heavy lift capability for future Marine Expeditionary Unit deployments,” said Sarah Naiva, assistant program manager of test and evaluation for the CH-53K program.