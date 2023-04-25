McAleese Report Highlights Key Takeaways from US Military Posture Hearings

Consulting firm McAleese & Associates has issued a report outlining key takeaways from recent congressional hearings on the posture of the U.S. military.

At a Senate panel hearing, officials with the U.S. Air Force called for the prioritization of the nuclear triad recapitalization and requested a two-year rapid acquisition authority to allow early front-end determination of requirements and technology maturation prior to congressional new start authorization, Jim McAleese, founder and principal at McAleese & Associates, reported.

It was disclosed at the hearing that the U.S. Space Force expects to have an offensive space capability by 2026.

Gen. Chance Saltzman, chief of space operations, said the availability of such an on-orbit capability would enable the U.S. to “compete in full-spectrum operations.”

U.S. Army leaders highlighted the need to expand production capacity for munitions and execute multidomain operations through people, modernization and readiness.

They also cited how Project Convergence helps drive Joint All-Domain Command and Control sensor-to-shooter evolution, according to McAleese, who is a member of Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Expert program and a three-time Wash100 winner.

At a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on April 18, Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, made a plea to broaden the use of the Defense Production Act Title III authority to expand the country’s industrial capacity in shipbuilding and munitions and strengthen force structure of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Marine Corps “to protect approaches from-the-sea, to keep the United States Economy humming, and to deny that to any adversary.”

The Marine Corps also stressed the need to have at least 31 amphibious warships in support of Marine expeditionary units.