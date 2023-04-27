Jim Garrettson Delivers 2023 Wash100 Awards to CIA’s Jennifer Ewbank & Nand Mulchandani

Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson recently presented Jennifer Ewbank and Nand Mulchandani – two Central Intelligence Agency leaders with undeniable influence on the government contracting industry – with their 2023 Wash100 Awards.

The Wash100 Award annually recognizes the achievements of the most powerful figures in the expansive GovCon field. Its highly-anticipated 10th anniversary class showcases the remarkable level of talent and impact that the award seeks out.

Ewbank, who serves as the CIA’s deputy director for digital innovation, received her second consecutive Wash100 Award in recognition of her dedicated advocacy for government-industry partnerships. She has worked extensively to promote the use of emerging technologies, specifically artificial intelligence, which she said is a “common challenge” for both groups. To read her full profile, click here .

Mulchandani joined the ranks of Wash100 for the first time this year. Since his appointment as the CIA’s first-ever chief technology officer in April 2022, Mulchandani has made it a priority to drive the development of a new technology strategy for the agency. He also co-authored the “Software Defined Warfare: Architecting the DOD’s Transition to the Digital Age” report. Read his full profile here .

While honoring past accomplishments, the Wash100 Award also considers the expected future contributions of its winners. Executive Mosaic is excited to see where Ewbank and Mulchandani take the CIA in the future.

Don’t miss your chance to cast your 10 votes in the annual Wash100 popular vote contest ! The competition wraps up tomorrow, so be sure to choose your favorite 2023 awardees before voting closes at 11:59pm.