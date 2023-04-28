House Bipartisan Bills Seek to Further Build Up DOE’s Research Partnerships With NASA, NSF

Members of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee have proposed two bipartisan measures that seek to strengthen the Department of Energy ’s interagency research partnerships with NASA and the National Science Foundation.

Reps. Brandon Williams, R-N.Y., and Eric Sorensen, D-Ill., introduced the DOE and NASA Interagency Research Coordination Act, which seeks to boost collaboration between the two agencies and empower cooperation on multiple efforts, such as constructing a lunar surface infrastructure and advancing manned missions to Mars, the committee said Thursday.

“Together, the DOE and NASA will engage directly with each other on R&D for propulsion systems, fundamental high-energy physics, quantum network infrastructure and more,” said Williams, chairman of the House energy subcommittee.

Also introduced was the DOE and NSF Interagency Research Act, which will advance research collaboration across a variety of areas, including artificial intelligence, quantum information sciences, workforce and education development, advanced manufacturing and physics.

Research and Technology Subcommittee Ranking Member Haley Stevens, D-Mich., sponsored the measure, which was cosponsored by Rep. Jim Baird, R-Ind.

Stevens said the DOE and NSF Interagency Research Act would help promote a cooperative research environment, strengthen education and training and advance initiatives to cultivate a strong STEM workforce.