HHS CIO Karl Mathias Receives 2023 Wash100 Award From Jim Garrettson

Karl Mathias was recently presented with his 2023 Wash100 Award during a meeting with Jim Garrettson , CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the coveted recognition.

Each year, the Wash100 Award highlights the top figures in the government contracting industry following a rigorous selection process that weighs the achievements of each nominee. The award’s remarkable 10th anniversary cohort is a prime representation of the high level of talent Wash100 seeks out.

Mathias, who joined the ranks of Wash100 for the first time this year, assumed his current position as chief information officer of the Department of Health and Human Services in March 2022. Since joining the department, he has publicly spoken about the necessity of strengthening national health information technology infrastructure and initiated the development of a new cybersecurity strategy for HHS. Click here to read his full profile.

While considering past accomplishments, the Wash100 Award also anticipates future successes. With Mathias’ dedication to upgrading HHS technology, there is no doubt that the department will reach new heights as the year unfolds.

