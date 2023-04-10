FCC to Hold Kickoff Event for Space Bureau & Office of International Affairs

The Federal Communications Commission will hold a public event on Tuesday, April 11, to mark the official launch of its new Space Bureau and Office of International Affairs as part of a reorganization effort.

The bureau will oversee policy and licensing matters related to satellite and space-based communications to foster a competitive communications marketplace worldwide, FCC said Friday.

It is positioned to play a key role in coordinating with other U.S. government agencies on space policy and governance and promote the efficient use of scarce spectrum and orbital resources, in addition to other responsibilities.

The Office of International Affairs, among other activities, will implement FCC’s policies to promote competition and foreign investment in U.S. international telecommunications markets while addressing national security, trade and foreign policy issues.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel first announced the creation of the new offices in November is a function of the push to meet the needs of the satellite industry, advance long-term technical capacity to address policies and enhance coordination with other agencies.