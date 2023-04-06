DOD Requests Commercial Tech Ideas for Countering Multi-Domain Uncrewed Systems

The Department of Defense’s Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering is inviting companies to submit technology proposals for countering threats posed by multi and cross-domain uncrewed systems.

A notice posted Monday on SAM.gov states that OUSD R&E is interested in technologies that can be included in future capability demonstrations and experimentation events and undergo rapid fielding to defeat swarms of autonomous UxS powered by artificial intelligence.

According to the Needs Statement, the technologies must be capable of impacting and impeding UxS navigation, recovering from physical and electronic UxS attacks and providing assessment capabilities to measure the effectiveness of the Counter-Autonomy/Counter-AI UxS platforms.

Technologies may include novel sensor systems with enhanced detection capabilities, autonomous defensive platforms that can operate alone or as part of a group and passive defeat tools that can divert autonomy or AI focus.

Selected companies are invited to attend an Innovation Outreach Solutions Meeting hosted by the OUSD R&E Innovation and Modernization Office on or around mid-July.