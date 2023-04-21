DARPA to Host Proposers Day for Quantum Augmented Network Program

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency will hold a proposers day on May 11 in Arlington, Virginia, to provide potential offerors information on a broad agency announcement for a program that seeks to develop network infrastructure that integrates the use of quantum communications on classical networks.

The Quantum Augmented Network program intends to create a hybrid quantum-classical communication network architecture to facilitate quantum enhancements to security, according to a special notice published Thursday.

“The QuANET program seeks to augment existing software infrastructure and network protocols with quantum properties to mitigate some of the attack vectors that are pervasive on classical (non-quantum) networks” and create a configurable network interface card that connects classical computing nodes to quantum links, the DARPA notice reads.

Through the event, DARPA will provide details on the program’s technical goals and challenges and discuss its interest in quantum communications, classical networking, sensing and metrology, among other areas.

Registration for the event will run through May 5.