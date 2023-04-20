Biden Names Tanya Bradsher as Nominee for VA Deputy Secretary

President Biden has announced his intent to nominate Tanya Bradsher, chief of staff at the Department of Veterans Affairs, as deputy secretary of the VA, the White House announced Wednesday.

If confirmed, Bradsher will replace former deputy secretary Donald Remy, who stepped down on April 1 after nearly two years in the position.

Bradsher was appointed as VA chief of staff in 2021 and has since served as senior adviser to Secretary Denis McDonough.

Prior to joining the VA, Bradsher presided on the White House’s National Security Staff as special assistant to the president and senior director for partnerships and global engagement.

Bradsher served in the U.S. Army for 20 years and retired at the rank of lieutenant colonel in 2013.