Wichita State University Awarded Position on $100M Program to Modernize Army’s Ground Vehicle Manufacturing

Wichita State University has been chosen as the main recipient of a five-year, $100 million award to modernize and maintain the U.S. Army’s ground vehicles and their components.

WSU announced Thursday that its National Institute for Aviation Research will be part of the Modernization of Integrated Technology for Ground Systems program, which includes nine sub-recipient universities.

MINT-GS combines basic and applied research to develop advanced manufacturing processes for ground vehicles and parts. It explores innovations in rapid material qualification and digital twin development to digitalize production.

The contracting activity is the Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Center of the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Ground Vehicle Systems Center. The branch selected NIAR in hopes of utilizing its expertise in advanced materials development, as well as in rapid qualification of metallic additive manufacturing.