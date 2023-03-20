US Army Building Single Program Executive Office for Network Modernization Efforts

The U.S. Army is consolidating its communications and network modernization efforts into a single program executive office in support of the service branch’s vision to achieve a unified network, DefenseNews reported Saturday.

Beginning on Oct. 1, the Program Executive Office for Command, Control and Communications-Tactical will take responsibility for the integrated enterprise network projects overseen by the Program Executive Officer for Enterprise Information Systems.

PEO C3T spokesperson Paul Mehney said the office will absorb “camp-, post- and station-modernization efforts.”

“It’s the larger satellite efforts that are coming to us, and then all of the base first responder-type radios and networks are coming over, as well,” Mehney added.

Currently, PEO EIS is in charge of modernizing and managing the network and enterprise business systems that support soldiers’ daily operations, while PEO C3T leads development and deployment of capability sets and supporting network systems to troops worldwide.

The Army will announce a new name for the single network office upon completion of the integration.