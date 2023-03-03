Suggestions Sought on Possible Advanced Technological Uses of ISS National Laboratory

The International Space Station National Laboratory is seeking flight concepts that can leverage the facility to develop technologies applicable to various fields, from space, to advance materials and medicine.

The research announcement precedes a two-step proposal submission process, with concept summaries due by April 17 and full proposals by July 17, ISS National Lab said Tuesday.

The national laboratory is particularly interested in hardware prototypes for remote sensing, satellite technology, computing, nanotechnologies and robotics. It is also looking for proposals that leverage ISS to create industrial system models, or test new spaceflight research and development methodologies.

Another possible use for the ISS environment could be as a testing hub for advanced, novel or unique materials used in manufacturing, or for the design, analysis, validation and demonstration of novel drugs and diagnostics, ISS National Lab stated.

To further discuss the research announcement, a webinar will be hosted on March 9 by the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, which manages the laboratory.