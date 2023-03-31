Space ISAC Creates Operational Watch Center to Track Potential Threats to Assets; Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting Quoted

The Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center inaugurated an operational watch unit to analyze data feeds and imaging for potential vulnerabilities and report them to government and industry partners and members.

Space ISAC’s Operational Watch Center will enable a unified defense of space-based assets with rapid response times, the organization announced Thursday.

The watch center is comprised of 10 analysts and mobilized in collaboration with over 30 government agencies around the world. It will use the Aerospace Corporation’s Space Attack Research & Tactic Analysis platform to enhance the team’s information and communication capabilities.

Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander of Space Operations Command, said the information sharing initiative will help the space enterprise become “smarter, faster and more safe.”

“The vision of Space ISAC is precisely what is needed if we’re going to stay ahead of pacing threats as well as strengthen the cyber resilience of systems in space and supporting the infrastructures on the ground,” he remarked.

Officials from MITRE, Microsoft and Battelle have expressed support for the center.

“As we work to help protect our networks and critical infrastructure across all domains, we’re thrilled to support the Space ISAC in their mission of bringing cyber resilience to the space community,” said Wen Masters, MITRE’s vice president of cyber technologies.