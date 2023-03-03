Maxar’s Tony Frazier & HHS’ Karl Mathias Spotlighted as 2023 Wash100 Award Winners

On Friday, Executive Mosaic highlighted the impressive accomplishments of notable leaders Tony Frazier and Karl Mathias in honor of their 2023 Wash100 Award wins.

This year marks the acclaimed Wash100 Award’s 10th anniversary, a testament to its standing as the most prestigious recognition in the expansive government contracting industry. These distinguished executives emerged from its annual selection process as top figures in the field, earning them each a spot in the 2023 Wash100 class.

Frazier, who currently serves as executive vice president and general manager of Maxar Technologies ’ public sector Earth intelligence arm, claimed his sixth Wash100 Award this year. Continuing his incredible leadership, Frazier has worked tirelessly to incorporate new capabilities, such as 3D satellite imagery and artificial intelligence, into Maxar’s portfolio of geospatial intelligence capabilities. He has also been outspoken about the importance of partnerships between the public and private sectors. To read Frazier’s full profile, click here .

Mathias secured his first win for his dedication to bolstering the Department of Health and Human Services ’ information technology portfolio. Since being appointed as the department’s chief information officer in March 2022, Mathias has guided the development of HHS’ new cybersecurity strategy and extensively advocated for collaboration between government and industry. Click here to read his full profile.

