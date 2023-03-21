Lt. Gen. John Sullivan Leads Discussion on Maritime Readiness

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John Sullivan, deputy commander of U.S. Transportation Command, discussed with government and industry executives how commercial sealift could support the Department of Defense during wartime operations at the biannual Voluntary Intermodal Sealift Agreement Executive Working Group, DVIDS reported Thursday.

“Maintaining an adequate fleet of seaworthy ships is critical to TRANSCOM’s ability to deploy forces in a major conflict, as nearly 90% of U.S. military equipment would move by ship,” Sullivan said.

The official said sealift also plays a crucial role in DOD’s daily maritime operations, with approximately 30 commercial and military ships supporting the transport of strategic resources and materiel worldwide.

“Eighty percent of the 62 voyages supporting the delivery of aid and supplies to Ukraine were conducted by our commercial partners,” Sullivan added.

Established in 1997, VISA provides the U.S. military with assured access to commercial sealift and intermodal equipment and services during a crisis or contingency operations.

The executive working group also includes senior leaders from Military Sealift Command, the Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration and U.S. commercial sealift carriers.