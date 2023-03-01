Julie Su Nominated to Serve as Next Labor Secretary

President Biden intends to nominate Julie Su, deputy secretary of the Department of Labor, as the next labor secretary, succeeding Martin Walsh, who is stepping down from the position after two years of service.

Su received Senate confirmation to serve as the deputy secretary of labor in July 2021 and has since supported the Biden administration’s vision to develop an inclusive economy, the White House said Tuesday.

Biden called Su a “champion for workers” who has played a crucial role in providing job opportunities in critical sectors.

“She helped avert a national rail shutdown, improved access to good jobs free from discrimination through my Good Jobs Initiative, and is ensuring that the jobs we create in critical sectors like semiconductor manufacturing, broadband and healthcare are good-paying, stable and accessible jobs for all,” said Biden.

Prior to joining the Biden administration, Su served as secretary of California’s Labor and Workforce Development Agency.