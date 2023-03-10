John Sherman Talks DOD’s Cybersecurity, Software Modernization Efforts at House Hearing

John Sherman, chief information officer of the Department of Defense and a 2023 Wash100 awardee, on Thursday appeared before the House Armed Services Committee’s cyber, innovative technologies and information systems subpanel to discuss the DOD’s cybersecurity initiatives and digital modernization efforts.

Sherman told lawmakers that the DOD initiated efforts to further advance zero trust adoption, including the establishment of a zero trust portfolio management office and release of the ZT strategy and implementation roadmap.

He noted that the department will launch a series of zero trust pilot scenarios in mid-2023 and is working with the National Security Agency to come up with a native zero trust cloud, which will serve as a government-owned private cloud.

When it comes to the second iteration of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, Sherman said the Pentagon is working to codify the CMMC 2.0 program through the rulemaking process to update the Code of Federal Regulations’ Title 32.

During the address, he also offered updates on DOD’s software modernization efforts.

“The Department is preparing to release the Software Modernization Implementation Plan that identifies key FY 2023 and FY 2024 activities, milestones, and responsibilities for driving process improvements and new capabilities to achieve the Software Modernization Strategy goals,” Sherman told subcommittee members.

Sherman’s prepared remarks additionally touched on the department’s new cyber workforce strategy; identity credential and access management efforts; cryptographic modernization initiative; cloud and data center optimization; fourth estate network optimization; defense business systems modernization; warfighting command, control and communications; electromagnetic spectrum; spectrum sharing; 5G; and enterprise satellite communications modernization efforts.

Sherman will serve as one of the keynote speakers at the Potomac Officers Club’s 4th Annual CIO Summit on May 16. Click here to register for the upcoming POC event to hear government and industry CIOs as they share their insights on emerging technologies and efforts to address IT challenges facing their organizations.