John Mengucci of CACI & Maria Demaree of Lockheed Martin Space Reach Career Highs with 2023 Wash100 Award

Today, Executive Mosaic is singing the praises of two private sector juggernauts in light of their induction to the 2023 Wash100 class . CACI CEO John Mengucci and Lockheed Martin Space General Manager Maria Demaree were commended in ExecutiveGov sister publications GovCon Wire and ExecutiveBiz for the feats that led them to be counted among the top government contracting executives in the U.S.

The Wash100 Award is an annual compilation and commemoration of GovCon and the federal sector’s best and brightest. EM’s discerning voting body considers a plethora of candidates and factors, weighing traits such as vision, innovation, leadership and reliability. Now having completed its first decade of life, the award marks an enormous and widely-respected honor in the industry and the Capitol region.

After announcing the honorees in January, EM begins a yearly, much anticipated popular vote competition. Participants like yourself can — nay, should! Ought to! — submit 10 votes before voting closes at the end of April. Support your favorite Wash100 winners at Wash100.com now.

2023 is Mengucci’s fourth consecutive Wash100 win. The former CACI COO and Lockheed Martin veteran earned yet another spot in esteemed company due to his dogged pursuit of new and wide-ranging contract award opportunities for CACI, such as massive wins from the Army, Navy and the Defense Agencies Initiative. 2022 also saw CACI log high, $1 billion-plus revenue numbers that easily bested and built upon prior year periods.

Read more about Mengucci and CACI’s banner year at GovCon Wire here .

Demaree, a first-time Wash100 awardee, has been a dedicated Lockheed Martin team member for over 30 years. Her work as vice president and GM of special programs at LM Space entails overseeing the unit’s construction and execution of high-performance systems as well as developing boundary-pushing concepts for national security space needs.

In addition to being on the cutting edge of the creation of new technologies for NASA missions, Demaree is committed to uplifting young people — particularly women — to succeed in STEM. Learn about Demaree’s unique career and her plan for future success at ExecutiveBiz here.

Executive Mosaic extends a hearty congratulations to John Mengucci, Maria Demaree, CACI and Lockheed Martin on their Wash100 wins and encourages everyone to vote for their favorite candidate at Wash100.com today!