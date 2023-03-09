GSA Begins Demand Data Sharing Initiative

The General Services Administration will share demand data through a new initiative to improve delivery efforts.

GSA said Thursday demand data allows the agency to leverage transactional data through the identification of top products procured across the GSA Global Supply, Multiple Award Schedule and retail operations, among other business lines.

According to the agency, sharing the 25,000 top-selling products could enable vendors to tailor the price list to items that agency customers are likely to buy, provide opportunities to understand where product availability is important and offer reduced turnaround times for changes if there are fewer products on price lists.

Demand data will be updated every three months and GSA said it will include additional product categories in future updates.