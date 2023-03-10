GSA Issues Update on Errant Emails, Outage Involving SAM.gov

The General Services Administration disclosed that the System for Award Management website experienced two separate issues on Wednesday. The first involved an errant email message from SAM.gov to some entity administrators informing them that their entity registration had been updated.

GSA said Thursday the emails were accidentally generated by the website and appeared to be related to a software issue.

The agency advised entity administrators to ignore the messages and said that it is working to investigate and address the issue, which they said does not appear to be a phishing attempt, malicious behavior, hack, security breach or a scam.

The other issue the SAM website experienced is an outage, which GSA said is not linked to the errant emails.