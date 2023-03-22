GSA, DOD Partner to Make Sustainable Technologies Available to Federal Agencies; Sonny Hashmi Quoted

The General Services Administration has partnered with the Department of Defense to expand the federal government’s access to sustainable technology products.

Under the memorandum of understanding, GSA will use product performance and pricing information from DOD’s Sustainable Technology Evaluation and Demonstration program to streamline federal acquisition programs, the agency said Tuesday.

STED coordinates with military installations to verify the performance of sustainable technology alternatives. When the program identifies a more sustainable alternative that meets DOD requirements, GSA will help vendors secure a new Federal Supply Schedule or a National Stock Number.

“It’s so important that we help agencies more easily find and buy products that not only meet mission needs but are also better for the environment,” said Sonny Hashmi, commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service and a previous Wash100 awardee.

The MOU was signed by Erv Koehler, assistant commissioner of general services and supplies at FAS, and Richard Kidd, deputy assistant secretary of defense for environment and energy resilience.

“The backing of the STED program provides us with the resources to test, evaluate, and bring environmental innovations to market faster,” Koehler said.