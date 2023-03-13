Former DISA Cyberspace Exec Joseph Wassel Becomes Head of FirstNet

Joseph Wassel, former cyberspace operations executive at the Defense Information Systems Agency, has been chosen as CEO of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s First Responder Network Authority.

Wassel’s expertise in public safety communications, cybersecurity and resiliency are vital qualifications that led to his appointment to the role, said Richard Carrizzo, fire chief of the Southern Platte Fire Protection District in Mississippi and vice chair of the FirstNet Authority Board.

Wassel has 34 years of experience under his belt, which includes service in the Department of Defense. In 1998, he was director of the Secretary of Defense Communications. Ten years later, he became deputy director of the Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Task Force. He was also director of C4 resilience and mission assurance and founder and chair of the agency’s global public safety communications working group.

“I am honored and excited to be joining the FirstNet Authority,” Wassel commented. “I look forward to working closely with public safety stakeholders at all levels of government to ensure FirstNet evolves and provides the tools they need for their lifesaving mission.”